ANL 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.42%)
ASC 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
ASL 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
FFBL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.15%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
GGGL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.84%)
GGL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
JSCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.67%)
KAPCO 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.96%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.03%)
NETSOL 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.65%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.59%)
PIBTL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
POWER 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
SNGP 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
TELE 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.19%)
TRG 171.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
UNITY 32.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
WTL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.69%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.04%)
BR30 23,593 Increased By ▲ 116.42 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,849 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.55%)
KSE30 18,063 Increased By ▲ 34.26 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

APP Updated 23 Sep 2021

New York: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday regretted that the United States has not recognised Pakistan’s supportive role during Afghanistan-related developments, saying “no matter what we do. It’s never enough.”

Asked by a Pakistani journalist at a news briefing whether Washington is still pushing Pakistan to “do more”, he said, “Unfortunately, we have not been recognised for having done what we have done (instead) fingers have been pointed at us.”

The briefing, organised by New York-based Foreign Press Association (FPA), was moderated by its president, Ian Williams.

Elaborating, FM Qureshi said when the US wanted to come into negotiations with the Taliban, Pakistan helped and brought them to the negotiating table.

“When they wanted safe passage for people to leave Afghanistan in safety - we helped,” he said.

Pakistan calls for unfreezing of Afghan assets

Pakistan, Qureshi said, was also willing to help in the distribution of humanitarian aid. “We are willing, we will be offering to help ... Pakistan can be that hub for distribution of assistance.”

“Tell us, what can we do more, that we have not done,” the foreign minister posed the question.

“For far too long - and believe you me, it is not helpful for someone who is trying to build a healthy bilateral relationship,” he said, while underscoring Pakistan’s importance for United States.

“How many friends do they have in that region - just look around and see - and its Pakistan, that has been supportive and helpful,” the Foreign Minister said.

“If you keep pushing us into the corner, then a (time) will come when Pakistanis feel that no matter what we do, it’s impossible to please them, as they keep shifting the goalposts. And if that sinks in. It wouldn’t be helpful for the relationship.”

Qureshi leaves for New York

Replying to a question about the nomination of Taliban’s Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s ambassador to the UN, the foreign minister said the issue will be decided by UN’s Credentials Committee, as the government in Kabul is yet to be recognized.

At the same time, he pointed out that the person, currently accredited to the UN (Ghulam Isaczai, the ambassador appointed by the ousted Ashraf Ghani regime), is not recognized by the authorities in Kabul.

“So it’s a fairly complicated situation,” FM Qureshi said. “It’s an evolving situation, and a decision will have to be taken by the appropriate committee - the Credentials Committee.”

In the course of briefing, the foreign minister also urged the international community to engage with the Taliban in an effort to encourage progress towards a more inclusive government in Afghanistan, noting the expanded cabinet announced Tuesday.

"While the Taliban should be held to their commitments on counter-terrorism, human rights, and political inclusivity, the immediate priority must be to help the Afghan people as they confronted a potential humanitarian crisis," he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Ashraf Ghani Taliban Afghanistan goverment Afghanistan situation

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories