Markets
CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $12.77-1/2
- Based on the sideways move over the past two weeks, the bounce may extend further
22 Sep 2021
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a resistance at $12.77-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $12.85-1/4.
A falling trendline provides a strong support, which triggered the current bounce.
Based on the sideways move over the past two weeks, the bounce may extend further.
Support is at $12.64-3/4, a break below which could open the way towards $12.54-1/4.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Comments