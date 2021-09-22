ANL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.92%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
BYCO 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.31%)
FCCL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.8%)
FNEL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.01%)
GGGL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.72%)
GGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.44%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.37%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.12%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.94%)
NETSOL 139.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.69%)
PACE 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-13.07%)
PAEL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.69%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.64%)
SNGP 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-5.18%)
TRG 167.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.64%)
UNITY 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.89%)
WTL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.8%)
BR100 4,788 Decreased By ▼ -69.79 (-1.44%)
BR30 23,308 Decreased By ▼ -557.39 (-2.34%)
KSE100 45,390 Decreased By ▼ -618.98 (-1.35%)
KSE30 17,904 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $12.77-1/2

  • Based on the sideways move over the past two weeks, the bounce may extend further
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a resistance at $12.77-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $12.85-1/4.

A falling trendline provides a strong support, which triggered the current bounce.

Based on the sideways move over the past two weeks, the bounce may extend further.

Support is at $12.64-3/4, a break below which could open the way towards $12.54-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

