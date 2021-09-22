ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
Environmental degradation: Sindh seeks NGOs’, private sector’s help: minister

Recorder Report 22 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Environment and Climate Change Minister Ismail Rahoo, has said the Sindh government surely required the help of the concerned non-governmental organizations and private sector to overcome the challenging issue of environmental degradation.

The Sindh Environment Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the 18th Annual Environment Conference and Excellence Awards-2021 organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

He said that Sindh had its own law to protect the environment and also had its separate environmental protection agency but there was a need to effectively implement the law.

He said that awareness campaigns would be conducted to let people realize the gravity of the situation due to constant degradation of the environment.

Rahoo, who earlier served as Sindh Agriculture minister, said that water conservation methods and latest irrigation techniques had to be adopted to overcome the serious water crisis in the agricultural sector of the province. On this occasion 75 companies operating in Pakistan clinched environment excellence awards and seven organizations won best tree plantation award for their innovative work on environment conservation and cleanliness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

climate change Sindh Government Ismail Rahoo Sindh Agriculture minister

