KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==================================================================================== Company Rate ==================================================================================== Husein Sugar Mills Limited - Preferenece Right Shares 37.5% Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Preference Right Share 15% Media Times Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/- per share 14% Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 8/= per share 189.39% Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/= per share 231.08% Summit Bank Limited 65% Summit Bank Limited 11.24% ====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021