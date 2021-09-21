ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German FM calls US submarine actions 'irritating,' 'disappointing'

AFP 21 Sep 2021

UNITED NATIONS: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who has developed close ties with US President Joe Biden's administration, voiced solidarity Tuesday with France over Australia's cancellation of a massive submarine contract.

"I can understand our French friends' anger," Maas told reporters at the United Nations, where leaders are meeting for the General Assembly.

"What was decided, and the manner in which it was decided, was irritating and disappointing, and not only for France," he said.

"What we're seeing makes things much more complicated and I think it's going to stay that way for a while."

Maas, like many Europeans, has not hidden his joy at Biden's defeat of Donald Trump, a sworn unilateralist who openly criticized outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on issues including immigration.

But "I was never under any illusion that we wouldn't have problems with the new American president," Maas said.

North Korea says US submarine deal, alliance could trigger 'nuclear arms race'

"We need to reflect in Europe on ways to bolster European sovereignty. It's ultimately up to us to do it or not."

France was infuriated last week when Australia cancelled a multi-billion-dollar contract for conventional submarines, saying it wanted to upgrade to US-made nuclear versions as it entered a new alliance with the United States and Britain.

France accused Canberra of back-stabbing and Washington of behavior unbecoming of an ally, with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian not scheduling a one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while in New York.

Heiko Maas

Comments

1000 characters

German FM calls US submarine actions 'irritating,' 'disappointing'

Pakistan contemplates legal action after England, New Zealand teams' withdrawal

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on Power and Petroleum

Pakistan safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports: COAS

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

NCOC eases restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Karachi emerges among least safe major cities in the world: EIU report

India seizes $2.7bn Afghan heroin haul amid Kabul takeover chaos

Tarin bemoans ‘NAB fear’ hindrance

Read more stories