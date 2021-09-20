Peshawar: prices of kitchen items witness upward trend

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of daily-use kitchen items including cooking oil/ghee, sugar, live chicken/ meat, vegetables and fruits was witnessed in local retail market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey noticed that prices of cooking oil/ghee of different brands/quality have sharply jumped in the local market. However, consumers complain that the prices of cooking oil and ghee are completely out from their purchasing power, as they are being sold at rates from Rs250-280-300 and Rs320-350-360 per kg/litre, respectively.

According to the survey, price of wheat flour in the retail and wholesale markets has escalated exorbitantly as a 20-kg flour bag is being sold at Rs1200/- against the previous price of Rs1000-1100, while a Rs400-500/- increase was also witnessed in 85-kg flour sack in the wholesale market.

The survey revealed that sugar price also touched a new peak in the local market as the commodity was being sold within range of Rs110-112 and Rs115/- per kilogramme. Fresh milk was available at Rs140-150 per litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs150 per kilogram as milk sellers are openly defying the official rates.

Live chicken/meat remained at higher side as it was being sold at Rs216 per kilogramme, while a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs200 against the previous price of Rs180 per dozen in the local market, the survey noted. Similarly, it was witnessed that beef was being sold at Rs550-600/- per kilogramme in the local market, as butchers are also defying the official rates.

A noticeable increase in the prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market. As per the survey in the local market, ginger was being sold at Rs450/- per kilogramme, garlic at Rs 180-200/-, onion at Rs70/- per kilogramme while tomatoes at Rs50/- per kilogramme.

Green chili was being sold at Rs120/- per kilogramme, whereas one kilogramme of lemon was available at Rs120 in the retail market, the survey said. Cucumber was being sold at Rs70/- per kilogramme, it added.

According to the survey, arvi was being sold at Rs100/- per kilogramme, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs80/- per kilogramme, ladyfinger at Rs100/- per kg, pumpkin at Rs80/- per kilogramme, tori at Rs80/- per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs 80-100/-, cabbage at Rs80/- per kilogramme, bringal at Rs60/- per kilogramme, new seasonal red-potato at Rs80-90, while potatoes were available within range of Rs50-60/- per kilogramme. Capsicum was being sold at Rs120 per kilogramme.

The survey noticed that the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160/- per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota (broken) rice was being sold at Rs80-90/- per kilogramme.

Likewise, red beans was being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs 200-220/- per kilogramme, white soybean (lobia) at Rs200/- per kilogramme, big-size white-gram available at Rs140/- per kilogramme while small size at Rs120/- per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kilogramme. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kilogramme.

Downward trend in price of tomatoes was witnessed as the commodity was being sold Rs40-50/- per kilogramme against the price of Rs60/- per kg in the previous week, the survey said. The prices of onion remained stable in the local market, as Rs50/- per kilogramme, lemon at Rs120/-, green chilli at Rs150/- per kilogramme, and cucumber at Rs50/- per kilogramme.

