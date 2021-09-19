ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
MQM-P demands PCB include players from Karachi in team

Recorder Report 19 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday organized a protest against ignoring cricket players of Urban Sindh in the national team.

The protest was organised by Sports & Culture Committee of MQM-P, which was addressed by Aamir Khan, Deputy Convenor MQM-P.

He said that there was time when many players from Karachi were in the national cricket team who contributed immensely in success of Pakistan. Unfortunately, now urban centres have been subjected to discrimination in every walk of life by killing the merit.

He said that new Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Rameez Raja fully knows that when he was playing in the national cricket team, the players from urban centres of Sindh used to be integral part of the team and they played with determination and hard work.

He hoped that the PCB Chairman would not allow the murder merit in selection of players for national cricket team and would take the needed measures to stop injustice being meted out to the players of Karachi.

Aamir Khan said that Fawad Alim is an example of how the Karachi players were ignored. He said Fawad was not given chance for ten years and finally when he was given the chance, he performed exceptionally well. He also pointed out that Sarfaraz Ahmed, under whose captaincy Pakistan won the ICC Champion Trophy was also subjected to injustice, when he was ousted from the team.

Aamir Khan demanded that players from Karachi should be included in the national cricket squad for 20-20 World Cup.

