LCCI Executive Committee Members elected unopposed

LAHORE: All candidates for the LCCI Executive Committee 2021-22 have been elected unopposed as one candidate for Corporate Class and one candidate for Associate Class have withdrawn their nomination papers. Mian Jabbar Khalid, Khalid Mehmood, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Rizwan Haider, Ahmed Ellahi, Muhammad Riaz ul Hassan, Muhammad Momin Ali Malik and Tariq Mehbood have been elected unopposed for the Corporate Class.

Mian Nauman Kabir, Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Chaudhry Wajid Ali, Haris Ateeq, Malik Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Usman and Mian Attiq-ur-Rehman have been elected unopposed for the Associate Class.

Shamim Akhter has also been elected unopposed on the one seat reserved for the women.

