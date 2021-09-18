ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Seafarers declared 'key workers'

Mushtaq Ghumman 18 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has declared seafarers as 'key workers' to fulfil international obligation in line with the resolution of International Maritime Organization (IMO), official sources told Business Recorder.

The Maritime Affairs Division recently apprised the Cabinet that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, forwarded a circular letter issued by IMO's and IMO urging member countries to designate seafarers as 'key workers' providing an essential service, in order to facilitate safe and unhindered movement for embarking or disembarking a vessel and consider legal possibilities for accepting internationally recognized documentation carried by seafarers as evidence of their status as 'key workers', and for the purpose of their travel and movement of crew change.

Pakistan was a candidate for IMO Council election for category 'C' for the Term 2022-23, to be held in December 2021. Accordingly, implementation of IMO Protocols Council was necessary and that other IMO members' states including Asian countries i.e., Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, Philippines etc. had already declared the seafarers as 'key workers' under their national laws.

There were about 25,000 trained active Pakistani Seafarers registered with the Government Shipping Office, an Executive Department under MoMA. These seafarers were frontline maritime personnel, who played a pivotal role in the economic activity of Pakistan. The entire import and export of commodities including food, medical, supplies and other common goods were dependent on transportation through sea. Seafarers stood as pillars for economic and commercial activities across the globe.

Seafarers had endured the most painful times during COVID-19 pandemic; in-spite of that they remained dutiful and the global shipping continued during these testing times.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

International Maritime Organization Maritime Affairs Division IMO Pakistani Seafarers

Comments

1000 characters

Seafarers declared 'key workers'

July-August: Textile group exports witness 28.67pc growth

Requirements of corporate governance rules: ECC grants exemption to 19 subsidiaries of PNSC

Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

Regional powers at SCO summit demand US fund Afghan aid

UK removes Pakistan from its travel red list

Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned due to 'security alert'

NZ tour cancellation part of conspiracy to malign Pakistan's image: Sheikh Rashid

New Zealand PM Ardern says safety paramount as team pulls out of Pakistan tour

'NZ will hear us at ICC' : PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reacts strongly to New Zealand's decision

Read more stories