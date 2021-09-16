ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
PSM attracts investor interest; revival in sight

Recorder Report 16 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Roadshow continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as renowned national and international investors shown interest in the revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills.

The Privatisation Division started conducting roadshows from September 13 with international investment companies including from China, Russia, and Korea.

These investment companies showed keen interest in investing in Pakistan Steel Mills due to its sheer potential and importance in the economy of the country.

On Wednesday, a leading Chinese consortium was briefed about the future prospect of the venture and details regarding the sale of shares in the newly-formed subsidiary of the PSM through Scheme of Arrangement (SoA).

Federal Minister and Secretary for Privatisation responded to their queries along with the financial advisors, senior legal consultants, and senior officers of the ministry.

PSM assets: PC Board to approve revised valuation of PSM today

The investors were informed that the response mechanism from the Ministry of Privatisation will be swift, affective and investors’ friendly, all the relevant information will be provided up to the satisfaction of the potential investors.

The roadshow will last till 21st of this month, and the participation of investment companies from other countries is also expected in the coming days.

The federal minister also chaired a review meeting, he was briefed about the current status of various transactions and expected dates of completion.

The transactions of Jinnah Convention Center (JCC), Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) are at an advanced level.

The federal minister said that it is so encouraging that the prime minister himself has taken a keen interest in the developments made in the privatisation programme and assured in a one-on-one meeting that he himself will assist to resolve the issues/difficulties faced by the ministry at various levels/forums.

In the review meeting, a detailed plan for the DISCOs was also discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSM DISCOS Pakistan Steel Mills Heavy Electrical Complex Privatisation Division

