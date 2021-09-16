Country reports 2,714 fresh Covid-19 cases, 73 new deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday detected 2,714 fresh Covid-19 cases and reported 73 deaths taking the national tally of cases to 1,212,809 and death toll to 26,938 since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the health authorities in the country also reported 10,923 coronavirus recoveries taking the national tally to 1,108,339 with a recovery ratio of 90.4 percent.

Following the recovery of 10,923 coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan declined to 77,532.

Out of a total 73 coronavirus patients who died during the past 24 hours, 65 of them were under treatment in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities, 22 of them died on ventilators and eight died at home quarantine.

A total 5,761 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country of which 5,122 were in critical care units.

Nationwide, a total 56,733 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours of which 19,572 in Punjab, 18,599 tests in Sindh, 11,813 tests in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,078 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,161 in Balochistan, 564 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 946 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

With 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, Punjab reported most of the deaths, followed by the KP with 20 deaths, and Sindh with 15 deaths.

Countrywide, a total 529 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in GB, Balochistan, and the AJK.

Multan with 75 percent occupancy of ventilators was on top among the four major cities with the maximum ventilators utilisation followed by Bahawalpur with 53 percent, Lahore 51 percent, and Sargodha 48 percent.

Sargodha with 80 percent occupancy of the oxygen beds was on top among the four major cities with the maximum oxygen beds utilisation followed by Swabi with 73 percent, Bahawalpur 61 percent, and Faisalabad 54 percent.

Out of a total 1,212,809 cases registered in the country including the deaths, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients, Sindh with 44,6840 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 41,6901 cases, KP with cases 169,429, the ICT 16,9429 cases, AJK 33,490 cases, Balochistan 32,658 cases, and GB 10,198 cases. Out of a total 26,938 nationwide deaths recorded in country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab with 12,291 deaths is on top, followed by Sindh with 7,192 deaths, KP 5,310 deaths, ICT 892 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, AJK with 727 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 344 deaths, and GB 182 deaths.

A total of 18,625,952 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

