Hot weather likely in Sindh

KARACHI: The city is expected to see a very hot weather until Sept 16 since a depression prevails over Odisha (east-India), the Met Office said on Tuesday. Similarly it said, the other low pressure grips the Indian Gujrat-Rajasthan region, which may also trigger dust-thunderstorm with rain in lower Sindh until Sept 16. The affected districts may be Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta and Badin that may receive dust-thunderstorms and rain over a couple of days.

Karachi weather is likely to remain from hot to very hot from through Thursday with temperature ranging between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

