Karachi Yarn Market Rate
15 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (September 14, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2350
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2400
Indus 2480
Bajwa 2420
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2400
United 2450
Abdullah Textile 2400
Indus 2550
Bajwa 2550
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2650
Suriya Tex 2550
United 2500
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2560
Nadeem Textile 2550
Indus Dyeing 2600
Abdullah Textile 2500
Lucky Cotton 2500
22/1.
Bajwa 2600
United 2500
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2600
26/1.
AL-Karam 2750
Amin Text 2750
Shadman Cotton 2700
Diamond Int'l 2700
Lucky Cotton 2650
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2800
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2850
Al-Karam 2850
Jubilee Spinning 2800
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2850
Lucky Cotton 2800
Diamond Intl 2850
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2800
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3500
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3900
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3750
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2700
Amin 2650
Indus Dyeing 2740
Bajwa 2650
Nadeem Textile 2650
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3500
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4000
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3050
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4200
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4300
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1800
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1700
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1950
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 190.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 215.00
75/36/0
Imported 168.00
Local 146.00
Rupali 143.00
75/36/Him
Imported 180.00
Local 156.00
Rupali 153.00
100/36/0
Imported 159.00
Local 135.00
Rupali 130.00
100/48/INT
Local 143.50
Rupali 139.00
Imported 165.00
150/48/0
Imported 152.00
Local 128.00
Rupali 125.00
150/48/Him
Imported 154.00
Local 132.00
Rupali 129.00
300/96/0
Imported 148.00
Local 125.00
Rupali 122.00
300/96/Him
Imported 155.00
Local 130.00
Rupali 126.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 156.00
Local 134.00
150/144/Him
Imported 158.00
Local 137.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 172.00
Local 156.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 185.00
Local 156.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 160.00
75/72/SD
Imported 146.00
50/36/BR
Imported 158.00
Local 177.00
100/36/BR
Imported 140.00
150/48/BR
Imported 134.00
300/96/BR
Imported 138.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 170.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 173.00
A. A. Cotton 175.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 179.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 180.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 184.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 196.00
A. A. Cotton 195.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 184.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 206.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 219.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 235.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 208.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 210.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 280.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 217.00
Prima 217.00
Local (AVG Price) 208.00
30/S
Kcetex 222.00
Prima 222.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
40/S
Kcetex 253.00
Prima 250.00
Local (AVG Price) 240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 205.00
Local 180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 153.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 158.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 161.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 164.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 177.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 181.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 210.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 205.00
A. A. Cotton 210.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 215.00
IFL 207.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 227.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 202.00
IFL (52 48) 231.00
A. A. Cotton 220.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 236.00
Zainab (Combed) 238.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 230.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 248.00
Zainab (Combed) 250.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 240.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 265.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 262.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 276.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 284.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 299.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 225.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 255.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 265.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 224.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 222.00
I.C.I. Bright 225.00
Rupali 1.D 224.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 222.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 222.00
Ibrahim 1.D 224.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 225.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 226.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 13.09.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
