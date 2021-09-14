Sania, partners team visit One Window Ehsaas Centre

ISLAMABAD: Dr Sania Nishtar together with a delegation of international development partners, visited a One Window Ehsaas Centre in federal capital, a press release said on Monday.

The delegation was briefed on the One Stop Shop operations of Ehsaas which integrate all benefits and services for 14 different target groups in one space. They were also apprised that One Window Centres will be expanded to all districts nationwide to enable rule-based delivery of the multiple Ehsaas programmes through a single window, the press release added.

The international development partners of Ehsaas took stock of the wide-ranging One Window Ehsaas services and met beneficiaries being served, the press release said.

They gained a firsthand experience around how One Window Centre of Ehsaas was helping people to access all Ehsaas services and benefits under one roof by facilitating procedural requirements, it added.

