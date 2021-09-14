ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Cantonment board polls: KP govt expresses satisfaction over results

Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday expressed satisfaction over PTI’s victory in the Cantonment Boards’ recent elections stating that the trend and mass support is indicative of PTI’s Government performance.

The Chief Minister added that masses support for provincial government is still intact and PTI will be triumphant in next general election as well.

The meeting of the provincial cabinet held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Besides, provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), all administrative secretaries attended the meeting. The chief Minister gave a final timeline to all departments to frame rules under the Acts passed by the provincial assembly during incumbent and previous government within one month in order to implement the laws in its true spirit for public welfare. Chief Minister stressed upon the cabinet members to effectively respond to negative propaganda and aware the masses about the steps of provincial government undertaken for the welfare of the masses. He also directed the quarters concerned to select site on priority basis for establishment of Forensic Lab in the province.

Briefing the media about the decisions of the cabinet Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Higher Education, Kamran Bangash said that the cabinet was informed in detail about the acts passed and rules made under there during the tenure of the incumbent government. From September 2018 till date, provincial Assembly passed 52 Acts, out of which rules have been formed and notified under 13 laws so far, rules are being framed under 29 laws whereas 10 Acts are statuary in nature which did not require Rules. The cabinet also approved amendments in KPPRA Rules to ensure quality based procurements and timely disposal/leasing out of Government Assets.

The cabinet also approved Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Service Rules and the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to brief the cabinet about the performance of the board.

Kamran Bangash also briefed the media about the affordable housing scheme, one of the Flagship Project of the Government whereby 3.5 marla plots will be allotted on nominal charges to the poor segment of the society having less than 50,000 income per month whereas.

Banks loans will also be provided on easy terms for construction of houses which will be recoverable in 10 years. Total construction and development cost per house is calculated as 1.8 million inclusive of subsidy of Rs. 0.3 million which will be provided by Federal Government. Initially one site in District Charsadda has been selected for the purpose. To extend the same to all Divisions, a committee has been constituted to select suitable sites on state land. Kamran Bangash further stated that the cabinet deliberated on the matter to engage International Finance Corporation a subsidiary of World Bank for conducting feasibility study for the establishment of Four Tertiary care hospitals in three regions and Peshawar through Public-Private Partnership.

The cabinet constituted a committee to chalk out modalities for the purpose. The said committee will also prepare recommendations for the promotion of Medical Tourism in the context of Geo-Strategic position of the province. The cabinet also approved establishment of Haripur Urban Development Authority.

Kamran Bangash added that local bodies elections was also part of the agenda and the cabinet decided to hold the coming local government elections in phases starting with Village Council (VC) and Neighborhood Council (NC)elections that too in staggered manner, keeping in view the weather conditions. Local Government Elections for Tehsil level will be held after VC/NC elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI’s government KP govt SMBR cantonment board polls

