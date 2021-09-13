Punjab, Sindh governors discuss Karachi's development projects

KARACHI: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on his Sindh counterpart Imran Ismail at Governor House in Karachi on Sunday and discussed development measures for both the provinces with the support of the federal government.

Punjab Governor Sarwar said that special attention is being paid to the improvement of education, health and infrastructure in Punjab province and the provincial government of Punjab was also working on development projects in urban and rural areas. Chaudhary Sarwar said that the development in Pakistan is not possible without improving economic conditions and he hoped that the opposition would cooperate in electoral reforms.

He also said that Afghanistan was undergoing rapid changes and Pakistan wants a peaceful Afghanistan. He expressed his support for the people of Kashmiris who were going the difficult times.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismael said that the present government made progress in every field and completion of development projects will raise the living standards of a common man. In the province. He said that the development and stability of the country were the top priority of the government.