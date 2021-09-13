Government collections in Balochistan BOP signs agency agreement with SBP

KARACHII: A signing ceremony was held at the State Bank of Pakistan head office to appoint the Bank of Punjab (BOP) as agent bank for the collection of Government receipts in Balochistan. The ceremony was attended by Jamil Ahmed-Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan and Zafar Masud President & CEO, BOP.

On request of the Government of Balochistan, State Bank of Pakistan has declared the Bank of Punjab (BOP) as agent bank for the collection of Government Receipts in Balochistan. Under the agreement, BOP will act as collecting agent of Government Receipts covering e-Stamping and Land Record Management Information Systems in the province of Balochistan.

On the occasion, Saleem Ullah Executive Director FRM SBP, felicitated the Bank of Punjab for this initiative with the Government of Balochistan, which will make it convenient for the people of Balochistan to make stamp duty payments. Further, it will tackle the issue of fake stamp papers and improve Balochistan Government's stamp duty receipts.

Zafar Masud (President & CEO - The Bank of Punjab) said, "The Bank of Punjab is very excited to work on this important project and ready to implement its proven and state-of-the-art e-Stamping solution on a fast-track basis with the Government of Balochistan under the guidelines of the State Bank of Pakistan. As BOP, we intend to continue to offer our services to other provinces as well, learning from our unique and successful experiences with GoPb, particularly in the areas of digital payments, low-cost housing, concessional financing, etc. Being a nation-wide entity, we would like to capitalize on our footprint across Pakistan, from Kashmir to Gwadar, and provide impeccable services to all provinces alike."

The ceremony was also attended by Saleem Ullah - Executive Director FRM and Qader Bakhsh Director Finance from the State Bank of Pakistan whereas Waqas Mahmood Chief Compliance Officer and Reza Asghar Head Transaction Banking represented the Bank of Punjab.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021