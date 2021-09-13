ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Government collections in Balochistan BOP signs agency agreement with SBP

13 Sep 2021

KARACHII: A signing ceremony was held at the State Bank of Pakistan head office to appoint the Bank of Punjab (BOP) as agent bank for the collection of Government receipts in Balochistan. The ceremony was attended by Jamil Ahmed-Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan and Zafar Masud President & CEO, BOP.

On request of the Government of Balochistan, State Bank of Pakistan has declared the Bank of Punjab (BOP) as agent bank for the collection of Government Receipts in Balochistan. Under the agreement, BOP will act as collecting agent of Government Receipts covering e-Stamping and Land Record Management Information Systems in the province of Balochistan.

On the occasion, Saleem Ullah Executive Director FRM SBP, felicitated the Bank of Punjab for this initiative with the Government of Balochistan, which will make it convenient for the people of Balochistan to make stamp duty payments. Further, it will tackle the issue of fake stamp papers and improve Balochistan Government's stamp duty receipts.

Zafar Masud (President & CEO - The Bank of Punjab) said, "The Bank of Punjab is very excited to work on this important project and ready to implement its proven and state-of-the-art e-Stamping solution on a fast-track basis with the Government of Balochistan under the guidelines of the State Bank of Pakistan. As BOP, we intend to continue to offer our services to other provinces as well, learning from our unique and successful experiences with GoPb, particularly in the areas of digital payments, low-cost housing, concessional financing, etc. Being a nation-wide entity, we would like to capitalize on our footprint across Pakistan, from Kashmir to Gwadar, and provide impeccable services to all provinces alike."

The ceremony was also attended by Saleem Ullah - Executive Director FRM and Qader Bakhsh Director Finance from the State Bank of Pakistan whereas Waqas Mahmood Chief Compliance Officer and Reza Asghar Head Transaction Banking represented the Bank of Punjab.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Balochistan SBP BOP Government collections signs agency agreement Zafar Masud President & CEO, BOP Jamil Ahmed Deputy Governor SBP

Comments

Comments are closed.

Government collections in Balochistan BOP signs agency agreement with SBP

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Pakistan presents dossier on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir

No wisdom in freezing Afghanistan's accounts: Sheikh Rashid

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

Polling for cantonment board elections ends

Taliban say will allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned

Read more stories