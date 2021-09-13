Ramiz Raja set to become new PCB Chairman today

LAHORE: Cricket veteran and former skipper Ramiz Raja is set to be elected as new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of PCB is set to be held here today. Former Justice Sheikh Azmat Saaed being Election Commissioner will chair the meeting.

Sources in the PCB told Business Recorder that Ramiz Raja is expected to be elected unopposed by the PCB's Board of Governors.

Amongst the 34 PCB chairmen from 1948 to date, only three international cricketers i.e., Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995), and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011) led the affairs of the board.

In his international career from 1984 to 1997Ramiz Raja played 255 international matches across the globe and scored 8,674 runs. After retirement, Ramiz with his knowledge, insight and cricket understanding became a leading commentator.

Critics of the game believe that Ramiz Raja is a good choice and hopefully he would take the game of cricket in Pakistan to top.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021