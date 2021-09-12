Anjuman-e-Tajran rejects govt's proposal of massive increase in property tax

LAHORE: The trader's body, Anjuman-e-Tajran, has rejected the government's proposal of making a massive increase in the property tax and only agreed to 10 percent increase.

They expressed their reservation during a meeting with District Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chattha here on Saturday. Anjuman-e-Tajran General Secretary Naeem Mir, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Tariq Misbah, IG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, and leaders of All Pakistan Traders Association and Lahore Business Association were present in the meeting.

While briefing the DC about their demands, Naeem Mir said that the business community cannot bear the burden of the proposed increase in the property tax. Thus, he requested the DC to convey their concern to the government and get them a relief. "Like in 2013, we are willing to accept a 10 percent increase, which is bearable," he added.

He told the DC that the business community are law-abiding citizens and added that they want you to raise their voice from your (DC Lahore) forum. He also appealed to the Lahore administration to resolve parking and other issues affecting the business community.

On the occasion, DC Lahore Omar Sher Chattha assured the businessmen of taking up the matter with the Punjab Chief Minister, Finance Minister and Punjab Excise Minister. "We stand with the traders association," he added.

The DC requested the traders to postpone the protest call and added that they will make all efforts to resolve their problems in a peaceful manner. "By Monday, we will make every effort to meet the legitimate demands of the traders," he added.

