ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three more uplift schemes approved in Punjab

Recorder Report 11 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved three development schemes of livestock and dairy development, and agriculture sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 11,109.000 million.

These schemes were approved in the 11th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of silage making machines to the farmers for animal nutrition enhancement at the cost of Rs. 660.000 million, promotion of mechanized agriculture for increasing crop productivity at the cost of Rs. 9,999.000 million and national crop genomics and speed breeding centre for agriculture sustainability at the cost of Rs. 450.000 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDWP Agriculture sectors development schemes Abdullah Khan Sumbal Mujahid Sherdil

Comments

Comments are closed.

Three more uplift schemes approved in Punjab

Pak-Afghan trade in PKR not in sight?

Assets Declaration Ord: Taxpayers making payment to get one-time opportunity: FBR

Senate panel rejects use of EVMs, i-voting

APNS rejects proposed PMDA

SPI up 1.37pc WoW

Ecnec approves three projects worth Rs339bn

Workers’ remittances continue to post strong growth

International passengers: Online currency declaration module developed

Russia will not take part in Afghan govt inauguration

US marks 9/11’s 20th anniversary

Read more stories