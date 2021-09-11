Condolence

KARACHI: “We the Board of IIPC Canada write this with a heavy heart as one of our dear brothers, Shaheryar Hayat Khan has gone to the other side by the Will of Allah. He is survived by his offsprings 6 boys and 1 girl.

We offer our condolences to sister Samia and pray to Almighty to grant her and the family patience and strength in this period of trial.

As a member of IIPC Canada Board, he served as Secretary of the Board and performed his duties to the best of his abilities. May Allah forgive him and grant him Jannah.”—PR

