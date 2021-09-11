ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Pakistan

Condolence

11 Sep 2021

KARACHI: “We the Board of IIPC Canada write this with a heavy heart as one of our dear brothers, Shaheryar Hayat Khan has gone to the other side by the Will of Allah. He is survived by his offsprings 6 boys and 1 girl.

We offer our condolences to sister Samia and pray to Almighty to grant her and the family patience and strength in this period of trial.

As a member of IIPC Canada Board, he served as Secretary of the Board and performed his duties to the best of his abilities. May Allah forgive him and grant him Jannah.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments

Comments are closed.

