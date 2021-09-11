THE RUPEE: Continues fall against USD

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR continued to go down against USD in both interbank and open markets while also losing value against Euro in open market. It however went up slightly against AED and SR in open market. In Asian markets, Asian currencies and stocks were up as phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping was taken as a sign of easing between US China relations.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 40 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 168 and 168.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday's rates closing at 168.40 and 168.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 198 and 199.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 46 and 46.20 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling closing at 44.50 and 44.75 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 168.40 Open Offer Rs 168.70 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 168.00 Offer Rate Rs 168.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

According to the local currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 168.50 and Rs 169.50 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 168.35 and Rs 169.00, respectively.

Moreover, the rupee drastically declined its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Thursday's closing of Rs 230.50 and Rs 231.80 to Rs 232.00 and Rs 233.90, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs169.10(buying) and Rs 169.20(selling) against last rate of Rs169(buying) and Rs 169.10(selling).

It closed at Rs169.10(buying) and Rs 169.20(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 109,700 (buying) and Rs109,500(selling).

