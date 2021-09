KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (September 10, 2021).

========================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ========================================================================================================== As on: 10-09-2021 ========================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ========================================================================================================== EFG Hermes MRA Sec. Hum Network Limited 10,000 7.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.18 D.J.M. Sec. JS Global Cap. Jah.Siddiqui (Pref) 57,039,261 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,039,261 9.00 EFG Hermes AKD Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 200,000 144.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 144.90 Next Capital Arif Habib Ltd. TPL Insurance Ltd. 1,000,000 27.00 Multiline Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. 1,000,000 27.00 Taurus Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. 1,000,000 27.00 Topline Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. 1,000,000 27.00 Pearl Sec. JS Global Cap. 358,641 29.50 M/s. Ktrade Securities Pearl Sec. 1,000,000 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,358,641 27.17 ========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 62,607,902 ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021