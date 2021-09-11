Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
11 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Shabbir Tiles & 30.06.2021 25%(F) 924.888 3.86 21.10.2021 16.10.2021
Ceramics Limited Year End 04.00.P.M. to
AGM 22.10.2021
===============================================================================================================
