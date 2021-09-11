KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Shabbir Tiles & 30.06.2021 25%(F) 924.888 3.86 21.10.2021 16.10.2021 Ceramics Limited Year End 04.00.P.M. to AGM 22.10.2021 ===============================================================================================================

