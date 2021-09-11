ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
EFU TAKAFUL CONSERVATIVE FUND RATES

KARACHI: EFU Takaful Conservative Fund Rates on Friday (September 10, 2021). ======================== Offer Price...
Recorder Report 11 Sep 2021

KARACHI: EFU Takaful Conservative Fund Rates on Friday (September 10, 2021).

========================
Offer Price   1,131.6266
Bid Price     1,075.0452
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

