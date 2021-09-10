ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wells Fargo gets $250mn fine for failing to pay back hurt customers

  • The penalty was set by the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), one of the main US banking sector regulators
AFP 10 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: US bank Wells Fargo on Thursday was hit with a new fine -- $250 million for failing to meet requirements in an agreement to pay previously harmed customers.

The penalty was set by the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), one of the main US banking sector regulators.

"Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu.

Wells Fargo admitted to opening 3.5 million fake accounts between 2002 and 2017, allowing its employees to earn bonuses related to the sale of new products, and charge unnecessary insurance premiums to more than half a million customers on their car loans.

In 2018, the OCC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) fined the California bank $1 billion and ordered it to reimburse the harmed customers the amounts improperly taken, and to strengthen the bank's risk management program.

In addition to the penalty, Wells Fargo will face "limits on the bank's future activities until existing problems in mortgage servicing are adequately addressed," Hsu said.

"The OCC will continue to use all the tools at our disposal, including business restrictions, to ensure that national banks address problems in a timely manner, treat customers fairly, and operate in a safe and sound manner," he added.

The OCC's actions "point to work we must continue to do to address significant, longstanding deficiencies," said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf.

In February 2020 the bank was hit with a $3 billion fine over the fake accounts scandal.

Wells Fargo has already paid more than $7 billion in financial penalties related to its business practices.

The OCC banned John Stumpf, the Wells Fargo CEO from 2005 to October 2016, for life from the banking industry.

Wells Fargo US bank

Comments

1000 characters

Wells Fargo gets $250mn fine for failing to pay back hurt customers

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict': White House

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates over 20mn people

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR website: Tarin

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

Read more stories