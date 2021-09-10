ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ehsaas ‘field’ conference held

Recorder Report 10 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ehsaas field conference was held with all field teams of Ehsaas. Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM, chaired the conference, a press release said on Thursday.

The conference took stock of frequently asked questions about programmes of Ehsaas and how beneficiaries are benefiting from Ehsaas in the field. 300 participants joined online nationwide.

Secretary Ismat Tahira, DG Noor Rehman, DG Naveed Akbar, Regional DGs from provinces, AJK and GB along with Tehsil level field teams joined the conference, the press release added.

The primary objective of conducting this conference was to share the field learning’s, experiences and findings in connection with the nationwide accomplishment of door-to-door Ehsaas Survey, opening of 413 Ehsaas registration desks and Ehsaas 8171 web-portal, drive to enroll children under Ehsaas Education Stipends.

The conference also showcased Ehsaas Digital portal that has been developed in light of the frequently asked questions on social media. All information on the digital portal has been complied in Urdu for everyone’s convenience.

Nishtar stressed the need for shared learning and cross exposure among field teams to well-facilitate Ehsaas beneficiaries. “Ehsaas is an evidence-based programme. Field teams should learn from each other’s experiences so that issues being faced by beneficiaries can be solved firsthand,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sania Nishtar SAPM Ehsaas beneficiaries Ismat Tahira Ehsaas Education

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ehsaas ‘field’ conference held

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict': White House

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates over 20mn people

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR website: Tarin

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

Read more stories