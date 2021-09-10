Ehsaas ‘field’ conference held

ISLAMABAD: Ehsaas field conference was held with all field teams of Ehsaas. Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM, chaired the conference, a press release said on Thursday.

The conference took stock of frequently asked questions about programmes of Ehsaas and how beneficiaries are benefiting from Ehsaas in the field. 300 participants joined online nationwide.

Secretary Ismat Tahira, DG Noor Rehman, DG Naveed Akbar, Regional DGs from provinces, AJK and GB along with Tehsil level field teams joined the conference, the press release added.

The primary objective of conducting this conference was to share the field learning’s, experiences and findings in connection with the nationwide accomplishment of door-to-door Ehsaas Survey, opening of 413 Ehsaas registration desks and Ehsaas 8171 web-portal, drive to enroll children under Ehsaas Education Stipends.

The conference also showcased Ehsaas Digital portal that has been developed in light of the frequently asked questions on social media. All information on the digital portal has been complied in Urdu for everyone’s convenience.

Nishtar stressed the need for shared learning and cross exposure among field teams to well-facilitate Ehsaas beneficiaries. “Ehsaas is an evidence-based programme. Field teams should learn from each other’s experiences so that issues being faced by beneficiaries can be solved firsthand,” she said.

