ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Malaysia shares weaken ahead of c.bank rate decision

  • Equities in the broader region came under pressure following a weaker overnight session on Wall Street
Reuters 09 Sep 2021

Malaysian shares dropped nearly 1% on Thursday ahead of a central bank meeting at which it is expected to hold interest rates, while South Korean shares eyed their worst day in three weeks after policymakers there hinted at further tightening.

Equities in the broader region came under pressure following a weaker overnight session on Wall Street, as cautious sentiment stemmed from worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economy's recovery.

A survey conducted by Reuters showed that the Bank Negara Malaysia is likely to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75%, as Malaysia gradually reopens its economy amid a ramped-up COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Shares in Kuala Lumpur dropped 0.8%, their biggest fall since Sept. 1, while the ringgit gained 0.1%.

"With a macroeconomic policy focus on supporting economic recovery and given low and stable core inflation, our house view expects the overnight policy rate (OPR) to stay at the current record low until end-2021," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

The Bank of Korea said in a monetary policy report that raising rates should help slow the pace of household debt growth going forward, and reiterated that it will continue to tighten policy as inflationary pressures persist.

Stocks in Seoul dropped as much as 1.5% and were on course for their worst session since Aug. 19. The won weakened 0.4%.

Most other currencies in the region logged gains, with the Philippine peso, Taiwanese dollar and Thai baht up modestly, even as the U.S dollar firmed.

In the Philippines, government data showed the trade deficit remained above $3 billion for a fourth consecutive month in July, as imports rose faster than exports. Stocks in Manila dropped 0.4.

Separately, China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August driven by roaring raw materials prices despite Beijing's attempts to cool them, further pressuring manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.4 basis points at 6.186%

** Top loser on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index was MISC Bhd, down 4.38%

** Taiwan shares down 0.1%, eye fourth consecutive session of losses

China's factory Bank of Korea MANILA Kuala Lumpur Equities Malaysian shares coronavirus Delta variant

