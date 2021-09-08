PPDWP approves eight more development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8,218.444 million. These schemes were approved in the 9th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sub-campus at Chichawatni at the cost of Rs2,850.000 million and dualization of road from Thalli Chowk Rahim Yar Khan to Iqbalabad at the cost of Rs871.758 million are included in the list of approved development schemes. The construction of carpeted road from DM Road to Luddan Road along the Mana Minor District Vehari at the cost of Rs457.077 million and dualization of road from Shadiwal to Chak Gillan District Gujrat at the cost of Rs1,387.511 million were also approved.

The rehabilitation of GT road Gujrat from Bab-e-Gujrat to National Furniture District Gujrat at the cost of Rs998.808 million and construction, widening, improvement of metalled road from Taunsa to Gulki via Sakar Mor District Dera Ghazi Khan at the cost of Rs880.963 million, construction of Daira Din Pannah road to head Taunsa over the Bank of TP Link Canal, along with GT road Kot Adu City upto Shumali Phatak Taunsa Barrage, length 11.00 Km, District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs592.327 million and potential evaluation of Coal, Iron Ore, Limestone and Other Industrial Minerals in Koh-e-Suleman Range, District DG Khan & Rajanpur at the cost of Rs180.000 million were also the part of approved projects.

