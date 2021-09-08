Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
08 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 167.07 166.97 166.78 166.53 166.19 165.58 165.24
EUR 198.49 198.45 198.34 198.14 197.94 197.33 197.03
GBP 231.32 231.20 230.95 230.61 230.21 229.36 228.88
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
