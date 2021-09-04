Haider Ali claims gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics

LAHORE: History made in Pakistan sports, as Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) athlete Haider Ali won gold medal for Pakistan in Discus Throw at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by throwing the Discus to a distance of 55.26 meter.

This is the first-ever gold medal for Pakistan in the history of Paralympic Games.

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) who is also Patron-in-Chief of Wapda Sports Board, has congratulated Haider Ali on winning the medal for Pakistan.

Medal rush in store as Tokyo Paralympics enters home straight

It may be noted that Wapda has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. Wapda players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also congratulated Haider Ali for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In a statement, the CM said Haider Ali has brought laurels home by winning a gold medal and added that the whole nation is proud of him. Pakistani players are not inferior to anybody in skills and talent and I pray to Almighty Allah to grant many more gains to Haider Ali in future, concluded the CM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021