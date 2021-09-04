ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Haider Ali claims gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics

Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

LAHORE: History made in Pakistan sports, as Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) athlete Haider Ali won gold medal for Pakistan in Discus Throw at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by throwing the Discus to a distance of 55.26 meter.

This is the first-ever gold medal for Pakistan in the history of Paralympic Games.

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) who is also Patron-in-Chief of Wapda Sports Board, has congratulated Haider Ali on winning the medal for Pakistan.

Medal rush in store as Tokyo Paralympics enters home straight

It may be noted that Wapda has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. Wapda players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also congratulated Haider Ali for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In a statement, the CM said Haider Ali has brought laurels home by winning a gold medal and added that the whole nation is proud of him. Pakistani players are not inferior to anybody in skills and talent and I pray to Almighty Allah to grant many more gains to Haider Ali in future, concluded the CM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Haider Ali gold medal Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Discus Throw

Haider Ali claims gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics

MoC dilly-dallying: SLIC to be removed from sell-off list

Cement sector posts 22.77pc growth YoY

SPI up on hike in prices of chicken, onion, other items

IIOJK tensions spike after Geelani’s death

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

MoF tells SHC: Sec 3(4) of FRDL law allows govt to depart from debt limits

IS-inspired attacker shot dead after NZ supermarket knife rampage

Construction boom has started in Pakistan: PM

NCOC imposes tighter restrictions in Islamabad, several Punjab and KPK districts

Pakistan needs to have 'realistic approach' to Taliban: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters