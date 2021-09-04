PDWP approves seven uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs21,475.794 million.

In this connection, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held a meeting here, which was chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Punjab P&D Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, the Members of the Planning and Development Board, and provincial secretaries and senior representatives of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Among the approved development schemes included Insaf Afternoon Schools Programme at the cost of Rs6,355.728 million, the establishment of a 100-bed hospital in union council Lakhwanwal Tehsil in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs1,398.978 million, Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (like diabetes, hypertension and cancers) (Revised) at the cost of Rs1,909.18 million and three-year Enhanced HIV/AIDS Control Programme Punjab (Phase-II) (Revised) at the cost of Rs2,379.410 million.

