ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Illegal construction: Man sentenced to 7 years in prison

Zulfiqar Ahmad 04 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: In a historic move to stop illegal construction in capital, an accountability court, on Friday, sent a man for seven years in prison besides slapping him with Rs 1 billion fine after he was found involved in illegal construction of several floors on the top of a multi-storey shopping mall owned by him.

An Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, heard a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Rana Abdul Qayyum, owner of Safa Gold Mall, a former official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ghulam Murtaza Malik, and others.

Malik, who had served in the civic body as deputy director general, was also sentenced to prison for five years.

Other CDA officials who include Amar Idrees, Khalil Ahmed, and Khadim Hussain were also sent to prison after they were found involved in facilitating the shopping mall owner in constructing extra floors on the top of the building, misusing their official position.

The convicts, Ammar Idrees was fined Rs300,000, Khalil Ahmed Rs100,000, Ghulam Murtaza Rs500,000, and Khadim Hussain was slapped with a penalty of Rs100,000. Soon after the court handed down its verdict, all the convicts were arrested from the premises of the court by the police and drove off to the prisons.

The court also declared the last four floors of Safa Gold Mall, illegally built by the shopping mall owner in connivance with the corrupt CDA officials as state property.

The court directed the director of the civic body to fix the rent for the four floors illegally built by the owner.

The reference was filed by the NAB against four CDA officials and the owner of Safa Gold Mall for their involvement in corrupt practices.

Earlier, the main accused in the case, Ghulam Murtaza Malik had filed an acquittal petition, which had already been rejected by the judge accountability court, Azam Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB CDA Illegal construction Safa Gold Mall Man sentenced Rana Abdul Qayyum

Illegal construction: Man sentenced to 7 years in prison

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

US funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable

Nepra approves transmission service charge

Industry: Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation: Dawood

At least 130 IR Commissioners (Appeals) needed: FBR

EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be launched on 8th

Putin hopes Taliban will be ‘civilised’

EU sets terms for Taliban ties and Kabul presence

Taliban capture Panjshir valley?

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.