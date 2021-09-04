Mobile services restored in IIOJK

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Mobile services in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were restored late on Friday, two days after they were suspended following the death of a veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the Himalayan region, a police official told Reuters.

However, curbs on mobile internet and restrictions on the movement of people in the IIOJK valley would continue, police chief Vijay Kumar said.

India tightened curbs on movement of people in Kashmir’s main city of occupied Srinagar and elsewhere, with scores of armed soldiers fanning out ahead of prayers on Friday, a day after Syed Ali Shah Geelani was laid to rest.