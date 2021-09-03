Ministry moving proposal for 'seasonal energy pricing'

In a bid to encourage power consumption during the off-peak months, the Ministry of Energy is moving a proposal of seasonal pricing for domestic and commercial consumers, according to Hammad Azhar.

The minister for energy shared the development in a tweet post on Friday.

“The success of Industrial Energy Package demonstrates that such incentives provide relief and absorb part of surplus capacity,” added Azhar.

The development comes days after the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) approved the long-term Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-2030. Under the approved IGCEP, the generation mix of 2022, which is dominated by fossil fuel, will shift to clean energy (hydel, solar, wind, nuclear) by the year 2030.

IGCEP: Long-term expansion plan approved by CCoE

Moreover, for the same period, the indigenous fuel-based generation against the imported fuel-based generation is going to improve from 69 percent to 87 percent of the total fuel-based generation.