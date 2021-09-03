ANL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
ASC 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.36%)
FNEL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.78%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.47%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.58%)
KAPCO 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 151.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.69%)
PACE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
PAEL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
TELE 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.55%)
TRG 162.26 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.48%)
UNITY 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
WTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
BR100 5,086 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,128 Increased By ▲ 20.08 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,907 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,835 Increased By ▲ 29.37 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Ministry moving proposal for 'seasonal energy pricing'

  • Move aimed at encouraging power consumption during off-peak months, says minister for energy Hammad Azhar
Ali Ahmed Updated 03 Sep 2021

In a bid to encourage power consumption during the off-peak months, the Ministry of Energy is moving a proposal of seasonal pricing for domestic and commercial consumers, according to Hammad Azhar.

The minister for energy shared the development in a tweet post on Friday.

“The success of Industrial Energy Package demonstrates that such incentives provide relief and absorb part of surplus capacity,” added Azhar.

The development comes days after the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) approved the long-term Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-2030. Under the approved IGCEP, the generation mix of 2022, which is dominated by fossil fuel, will shift to clean energy (hydel, solar, wind, nuclear) by the year 2030.

IGCEP: Long-term expansion plan approved by CCoE

Moreover, for the same period, the indigenous fuel-based generation against the imported fuel-based generation is going to improve from 69 percent to 87 percent of the total fuel-based generation.

Hammad Azhar Minister for Energy industrial package seasonal energy

Ministry moving proposal for 'seasonal energy pricing'

