My Suzuki My Story Season 2: Exploring expressions digitally

Over the course of 40 years, Suzuki has achieved a great deal on the back of its high performing, fuel savvy vehicles that have served the masses all over Pakistan and firmly established Suzuki as household name.

Furthermore, in contemporary times, the brand has also managed to forge a credible connection with its audience on digital platforms through various initiatives. Suzuki Pakistan is the pioneer in its industry to own a sustainable user generated platform on digital medium.

My Suzuki My Story was a campaign started by Suzuki in 2018 to uphold and build upon the company’s legacy. As Suzuki is usually the first vehicle to the majority of Pakistanis, it naturally holds a sentimental significance among its user base. Hence, Suzuki, through this user engaging initiative, achieved its goal of reaching the customer’s heart and got them to express their love and special connection with the brand in return.

The audience shared their stories in visual and written form,and MY SUZUKI MY STORY was born. Eventually, MY SUZUKI MY STORY become a huge hit by getting unexpected response on its season 1 with 500+ entries, which pushed the brand to continue the campaign further.

In 2019, Suzuki Pakistan resumed the success story by launching the season 2 – only this time it was bigger and better.MY SUZUKI MY STORY Season 2 was now classified into themes like Art, Music, Food and Travel to reach the audience from all walks of life. To promote the campaign and highlight the diversity of themes, the campaign was assigned to top-notch digital influencers.

The influencers not only lured people into sharing their Suzuki stories but also set a high benchmark in terms of creativity and aesthetic quality of the content.

MY SUZUKI MY STORY season 2 got Irfan Junejo on board to attract people through his breath-taking travel vlogging expertise, Abid Brohifor his harmonic music execution, Zenith Irfan, the motorcycle girl,for promoting adventure and women empowerment, and Ramish Safa for aesthetically engaging the audience through his artwork. And it worked. The 500 + Suzuki stories sent by the participants included some of the highest quality user generated content with people pouring in all their creativity and love for the Suzuki brand via different art forms.

My Suzuki My Story season 2 became a bigger hit than the season 1 by pulling in a wider audience through the influencers and by providing the shortlisted candidates with a chance to win much bigger prizes in this particular season. The grand prizes of the campaign’s season 2 scaled up to 6 automobiles including the all new Alto 660CC, Gixxer SF, Gr 150, GS 150 SE and GD110S motorcycles.

My Suzuki My Story has gained an enormous response through the audience, as soon as people started participating in the campaign by sharing their Suzuki stories. The entries for their stories kept pouring in till the cutoff date which speaks volumes for the success of the campaign.MY SUZUKI MY STORY season 2 is now ultimately entering its final phase with a resounding success.

Let’shave a look at and listen to what one of the shortlisted candidates has to say about their experience in MY SUZUKI MY STORY Season 2 by Suzuki Pakistan.