Qureshi, Austrian FM discuss Afghan situation

Recorder Report 03 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi continued to exchange views on evolving situation of Afghanistan with the world leaders and received a telephonic call from his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg to discuss the latest situation.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as on bilateral relations during the call.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective, it stated that the foreign minister stressed the importance of peaceful and stable Afghanistan and highlighted the salience of safety and security of Afghans as well as an inclusive political settlement.

Qureshi stressed that there was a historic opportunity for ending 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan.

Engagement of the international community with positive messaging and constructive actions was much needed.

The foreign minister called for concerted efforts to stabilise the security situation, preserve the peace, and preclude any exodus of Afghans as refugees.

He underlined the need for international community to show solidarity with the Afghan people to address the humanitarian needs and support economic stability.

“The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the current level of bilateral engagement and pledged to further establish linkages and deepen cooperation between the two countries in all spheres of mutual interest including trade, economy, higher education, tourism and culture,” it stated.

It added that the Austrian foreign minister thanked Pakistan for its support in facilitating transit of Austrian nationals and others from Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi invited his Austrian counterpart to visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg accepted the invitation and said that he looked forward to welcoming Foreign Minister Qureshi to Vienna for a bilateral visit, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

