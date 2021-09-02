ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

The Netherlands too for an all-inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Ali Hussain 02 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Netherlands, on Wednesday emphasised the need for formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan where representations of all the ethnic groups are ensured and rights of women, youth, and minorities are respected.

The two sides held bilateral talks on the eve of Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag’s visit to Pakistan, in which she led her country’s delegation, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led Pakistan’s delegation.

Speaking at a joint news conference after the meeting, Sigrid Kaag said that they held extensive and open conversations on all the issues where both the sides are like-minded and on those issues that seek solutions.

“We enjoy long standing ties. We have excellent bilateral and economic relations. The purpose of this visit was also to strengthen and deepen that [ties], and reinforce the strong relations that we already have,” she stated.

She said they spoke at length on the Afghanistan situation and the implications for the Afghan people as well as for Pakistan itself.

“We are mindful and grateful of the longstanding role Pakistan has played in hosting the large number of Afghan refugees over the years,” she added.

She also lauded Pakistan’s important role and “standing as a very important player in the region.”

She said that her country would continue to keep focus on Afghanistan, adding that The Netherlands is a long-time contributor and development partner in Afghanistan. “We would continue to do so. We are very mindful to focus on the humanitarian needs,” she said, adding that annually her country contributes 50 to 60 million Euros to Afghanistan.

“We would continue to do so through the UN and the non-governmental organisations (NGOs),” she said, adding that her country is mindful of the fact that humanitarian needs are growing particularly at this time.

She added that the foreign minister of the EU would meet on Friday to assess the situation in Afghanistan and “hopefully put together a new strategy about how to deal a possible risk of terror and to form a strategy to focus on humanitarian needs and to ensure that needs of the people of Afghanistan – women and girls, ethnic minorities, young men and women, that they are met and also to look into the fact to achieve the sustainable development agenda.”

She said that the EU foreign ministers would also contemplate upon the future immigration crisis.

She said that the EU foreign ministers would also explore the ways to assist Pakistan in its role as the hosting nation of the refugees.

“We also want to invest and make use of the continuously growing and improving investor climate to attract business in Pakistan,” she said, adding that the Netherlands is also keen to invest in Pakistan to assist job growth in the country.

On Afghanistan, she said that she agreed with Foreign Minister Qureshi that an inclusive political agreement would be necessary and it would be the best chance for a stable Afghanistan and for the sustainable future for all Afghans.

“We need to focus on the needs of the Afghan people…stability of Afghanistan and the region is very much dependent on the steps that we would take,” she added.

To a question, she said that the Dutch embassy is relocated to Doha temporarily.

She said that Dutch authorities also held talks with the Taliban in Doha aimed at seeing as to what the Taliban position is other than their public statements.

When asked if the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots are capable enough to airlift European countries citizens from Afghanistan in the evacuation process then why the EU has continued its ban on the PIA flights to the EU, she said that she was not an aviation expert, but termed the question as “very important”.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Qureshi urged the international community to remain conscious of the humanitarian assistance and prevent an economic collapse in Afghanistan.

He said that the evacuation has almost been done and we will facilitate further, if there are some people who want to leave Afghanistan.

“We are looking at the next phase that what kind of government is formed in Afghanistan, how inclusive it is and how we react to it,” Qureshi said, adding that both Pakistan and the Netherlands share convergence of views on many issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIA Shah Mahmood Qureshi Afghanistan goverment Sigrid Kaag

The Netherlands too for an all-inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

‘Suez Canal on rails’ — Egypt signs $4.5bn high-speed rail deal

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

Govt steps up oil and gas imports

Aug trade deficit widens 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

From EMI to FMI: Potential downgrade could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Draft of new tax Ord: Govt revisiting certain clauses

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.