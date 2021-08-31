ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Monday worked out a substantial decrease in the prices of petroleum products with effect from September 1, owing to a declining trend in oil prices globally.

Sources said that the oil and gas regulator recommended a decrease of Rs3.50 per litre in the price of petrol.

The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has also been recommended to reduce by Rs5 per litre. The prices of kerosene oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) are also worked out by Rs3 per litre and Rs2 per litre respectively.

The government is charging Rs2.05 per litre PL on HSD; however, abolished PL on petrol, LDO, and SKO.

The general sale tax (GST) is also revised from standard 17 percent to 10.77 per litre on petrol, 6.70 percent on SKO, and 0.20 percent on LDO.

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

However, keeps the 17 percent GST on HSD.

In case, the federal government decided to pass on full impact of price to domestic consumers, the price of petrol would reduce from current Rs119.80 to Rs116.30 per litre.

The price of HSD would come down from Rs116.53 per litre to Rs111.53 per litre.

The prices of SKO and LDO would also reduce to Rs84.49 per litre and Rs83.77 per litre. The prices of crude oil internationally reduced from $75 per barrel to $70 per barrel in August.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

petrol OGRA Oil prices kerosene oil HSD Sale Tax POL products Light Diesel Oil

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Active coronavirus cases on the rise

Overstayed goods: Waiver of penal surcharge not likely

China limits children's online gaming to three hours a week

Agri income returns: FBR chief extends cooperation to provinces

Pakistan seeks five LNG cargoes

SMEs: PM calls for finalising proposed policy

German FM undertakes two-day visit

Israel says it will loan Palestinians money after highest-level talks in years

US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters