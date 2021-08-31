German FM undertakes two-day visit
31 Aug 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas is undertaking a two-day official visit to Pakistan from August 30-31, 2021, Foreign Office said Monday.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said that at the official talks between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his German counterpart Heiko Maas, the duo will exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.
