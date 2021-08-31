ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
NCOC allows 25pc crowds for NZ matches

Muhammad Saleem 31 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday announced that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) have approved 25 per cent crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan versus New Zealand series.

New Zealand Cricket team will be arriving in Islamabad on 11th September with the three ODIs scheduled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium and five T20Is at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The decision means around 4,500 spectators will be able to attend the ODIs scheduled on September 17, 19 and 21, while approximately 5,500 spectators will be able to watch the 25th September, 26th September, 29th September, 1st October and 3rd October T20Is.

Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have Immunisation Certificate for Covid-19 will be allowed entry inside the stadium, a PCB spokesman, said.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, "Spectators are the essence of any sport event as they create an ambiance and atmosphere for the players to excel, perform and enjoy. In this background, we are grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to invite 25 per cent crowds for the eight matches. I am sure following the NCOC decision; the unvaccinated cricket followers will expedite their vaccination process so that they can witness the first series on home soil between the two sides since 2003."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC PCB T20Is COVID19 Pakistan Cricket Board Gaddafi Stadium

