Pakistan expresses 'serious concern' over increasing incidents of radioactive theft in India

Pakistan has expressed its serious concern over increasing incidents of the theft, illegal possession and smuggling of radioactive materials in India.

A statement from the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that "We have noted with serious concern yet another report of theft and illicit sale of radioactive material in India."

Earlier last week, according to media reports, two individuals were arrested for the illegal possession of Californium, which is a highly radioactive and toxic substance, and the material was illicitly obtained from inside India.

Indian authorities intercepted over 250 kilograms worth of radioactive material, valued at over $573 million.

"It is a matter of grave concern for the international community that an extremely rare Sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material like Californium could be stolen," the statement reads, adding that this is "the third such occurrence in India in the last four months."

"Earlier media reports had highlighted separate seizures in May and June 2021 of over 7 kg and more than 6 kg of Uranium from unauthorised persons in India," the statement added, raising concerns about the safety and security of nuclear materials in india.

The spokesperson raised serious concerns pertaining to "the possible existence of a black market for such materials inside the country," and the "lax arrangements inside India to secure imported SRS material."