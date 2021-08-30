ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan expresses 'serious concern' over increasing incidents of radioactive theft in India

  • Earlier last week, according to media reports, two individuals were arrested for the illegal possession of Californium, which is a highly radioactive and toxic substance
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Aug 2021

Pakistan has expressed its serious concern over increasing incidents of the theft, illegal possession and smuggling of radioactive materials in India.

A statement from the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that "We have noted with serious concern yet another report of theft and illicit sale of radioactive material in India."

Earlier last week, according to media reports, two individuals were arrested for the illegal possession of Californium, which is a highly radioactive and toxic substance, and the material was illicitly obtained from inside India.

Indian authorities intercepted over 250 kilograms worth of radioactive material, valued at over $573 million.

"It is a matter of grave concern for the international community that an extremely rare Sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material like Californium could be stolen," the statement reads, adding that this is "the third such occurrence in India in the last four months."

"Earlier media reports had highlighted separate seizures in May and June 2021 of over 7 kg and more than 6 kg of Uranium from unauthorised persons in India," the statement added, raising concerns about the safety and security of nuclear materials in india.

The spokesperson raised serious concerns pertaining to "the possible existence of a black market for such materials inside the country," and the "lax arrangements inside India to secure imported SRS material."

India Pakistan Nuclear MoFA radioactive

Pakistan expresses 'serious concern' over increasing incidents of radioactive theft in India

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan, Taliban say

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

Taliban say US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

No, indoor dining has not been allowed in Karachi, Hyderabad

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, marches up 229 points

Rupee reverses gains, loses 0.2% against US dollar

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

PSO seeks five LNG cargoes for Oct-Nov delivery

IS claims rocket attack on Kabul airport: statement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters