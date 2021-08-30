There's no wheat shortage in Punjab: minister

LAHORE: Rejecting reports circulating in the media regarding shortage of wheat, Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has alleged that some elements were exerting pressure on the government to release wheat on higher rates although the essential commodity was available in the open market in large quantities.

"There is an abundance of wheat is available in the market and there is no fear of any kind of shortage anywhere in the province," he said, adding that the Punjab Food Department was keeping a close eye on the situation in the food market and wheat was not being released at the official level so far as it was not needed at present.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the senior minister said that the government releases wheat at the official level only when it is required. He claimed that some elements were putting pressure on the government to release wheat for higher profits while the commodity was already available in large quantities in the open market.

He said that a bumper crop of wheat has been harvested this year too and "best prices" were paid to the farmers as well. He said the food department will ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat and wheat flour till the end this year's season. He said that a good wheat crop is expected next year too and hopefully there will be no shortage for the general public as the Punjab government has already taken steps in this regard.

