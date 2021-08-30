ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

There's no wheat shortage in Punjab: minister

Recorder Report 30 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Rejecting reports circulating in the media regarding shortage of wheat, Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has alleged that some elements were exerting pressure on the government to release wheat on higher rates although the essential commodity was available in the open market in large quantities.

"There is an abundance of wheat is available in the market and there is no fear of any kind of shortage anywhere in the province," he said, adding that the Punjab Food Department was keeping a close eye on the situation in the food market and wheat was not being released at the official level so far as it was not needed at present.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the senior minister said that the government releases wheat at the official level only when it is required. He claimed that some elements were putting pressure on the government to release wheat for higher profits while the commodity was already available in large quantities in the open market.

He said that a bumper crop of wheat has been harvested this year too and "best prices" were paid to the farmers as well. He said the food department will ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat and wheat flour till the end this year's season. He said that a good wheat crop is expected next year too and hopefully there will be no shortage for the general public as the Punjab government has already taken steps in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat Abdul Aleem Khan essential commodity Punjab Senior and Food Minister

There's no wheat shortage in Punjab: minister

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Covid-19 curbs extended to 14 more cities

PDM's road caravan will march towards Islamabad: Fazl

China tells US world must 'positively guide' Taliban

Islamabad airport witnesses over 20,000 evacuations

Women allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Monthly update: Pushing current economic growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

OPEC+ could reconsider output increase: Kuwait

When will govt find suitable candidate for post of PCIW?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters