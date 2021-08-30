Hascol to launch vaccination centres on M2 Motorway

KARACHI: In coordination with the National Command & Control Centre (NCOC) and the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Hascol Petroleum Limited is establishing drive-through vaccination centres at selected retail outlets on the M2 Motorway in Bhera, and at its Excellence Training Centre in Machike.

The Covid-19 menace shows no signs of abatement in the country with the Delta variant claiming more and more precious lives. Therefore, the Government of Pakistan and the private sector are joining hands to meet the challenge head-on to promote vaccination amongst the entire population of Pakistan. Despite major efforts to inoculate people all over the nation, the percentage of people that are vaccinated is still a minority unfortunately. This is why everyone in the country must join the effort to ensure that no one is left unprotected.

In a recent meeting held at the NCOC headquarters in Islamabad, Hascol had committed to the Government to offer its key locations for the purpose of setting up drive-through vaccination centres which makes it most convenient for people to get vaccinated. In addition, Hascol has started a promotional campaign to encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated.

Aqeel Ahmad Khan, CEO of Hascol Petroleum Ltd., said "Hascol is proud to offer its services to the nation to play its due role to promote vaccination and encourages every eligible Pakistani to get vaccinated to defeat the pandemic."-PR

