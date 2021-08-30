ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former IOC president Jacques Rogge dead at 79

AFP 30 Aug 2021

PARIS: Jacques Rogge, who spent 12 years as president of the International Olympic Committee, has died at the age of 79, the organisation announced on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that the International Olympic Committee announces the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge. He was 79 years old," said an IOC statement.

Rogge was the eighth president of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013, after which he was succeeded by Thomas Bach.

"First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes - and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him. His joy in sport was infectious," said Bach on Sunday.

"He was an accomplished President, helping to modernise and transform the IOC. He was also a fierce proponent of clean sport, and fought tirelessly against the evils of doping.

"Since we were elected as IOC members together we shared a wonderful bond of friendship, and this continued until his last days.

International Olympic Committee IOC Jacques Rogge

Former IOC president Jacques Rogge dead at 79

Federal govt corrects record of 104 acres of land in Karachi

US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Ida hits Louisiana, toughest test of levees in years

Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed

Israel strikes Gaza after fire balloons, border clashes

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.