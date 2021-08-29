World
US believes new attack on Kabul airport 'highly likely' in 24-36 hours: Biden
- The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high, says US president
29 Aug 2021
WASHINGTON: US military commanders believe that another terror attack like the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," President Joe Biden warned Saturday.
After a briefing from his national security team, Biden said in a statement that a US drone strike targeting the Islamic State-Khorasan group, which claimed responsibility for Thursday's carnage at the airport, was "not the last."
"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said.
