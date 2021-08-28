Korangi factory fire: MQM-P demands resignations of administrator, minister

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday demanded the resignations of Administrator Karachi and Sindh Labour Minister over fire incident in Korangi factory, which claimed several lives.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, who is also member of Coordination Committee of MQM-P, while addressing a press conference, along with other members, said that the fire in Korangi factory claimed many lives and demanded that Labour Minister should resign over this incident. How the illegal construction of factory was allowed and why the safety rules were not taken care of in the structure of the factory.

Syed Aminul Haq accused Sindh Government of criminal negligence and added it led to such a big disaster in the form of loss of many lives.

He also questioned why the capacity and strength of fire brigade in Karachi have not been increased and demanded that funds should be provided to it immediately. He demanded financial assistance of Rs2.5 million each for those who were killed in the incident.

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on this occasion said that members of family belonging to MQM-P also lost their lives in this incident and added that there was no exit available in the factory.

He said that funerals are coming out from the homes of Karachi and because of it MQM-P postponed a cricket match as part of celebrations of Independence Day.

He said that that MQM-P Convenor and its members of assemblies would attend the funerals of the victims of Korangi fire incident.

