ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Korangi factory fire: MQM-P demands resignations of administrator, minister

Recorder Report 28 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday demanded the resignations of Administrator Karachi and Sindh Labour Minister over fire incident in Korangi factory, which claimed several lives.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, who is also member of Coordination Committee of MQM-P, while addressing a press conference, along with other members, said that the fire in Korangi factory claimed many lives and demanded that Labour Minister should resign over this incident. How the illegal construction of factory was allowed and why the safety rules were not taken care of in the structure of the factory.

Syed Aminul Haq accused Sindh Government of criminal negligence and added it led to such a big disaster in the form of loss of many lives.

He also questioned why the capacity and strength of fire brigade in Karachi have not been increased and demanded that funds should be provided to it immediately. He demanded financial assistance of Rs2.5 million each for those who were killed in the incident.

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on this occasion said that members of family belonging to MQM-P also lost their lives in this incident and added that there was no exit available in the factory.

He said that funerals are coming out from the homes of Karachi and because of it MQM-P postponed a cricket match as part of celebrations of Independence Day.

He said that that MQM-P Convenor and its members of assemblies would attend the funerals of the victims of Korangi fire incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government Waseem Akhtar MQM P Syed Aminul Haq Illegal construction Korangi factory

Korangi factory fire: MQM-P demands resignations of administrator, minister

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

PM launches Apna Ghar scheme for expats

Govt to make amendments in PPP (Amendment) Act, 2021

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.