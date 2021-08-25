PPDWP approves five schemes worth Rs65m

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 65 million.These schemes were approved in the sixth meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Tuesday at P&D Complex.

The approved development schemes included as Traffic Study of Major Intersections in Lahore at the cost of Rs 20 million. The second major development project is feasibility study and establishment of Punjab Grid Company at the cost of Rs 20 million were also included in the approved schemes.

Feasibility Study of Canal Top Solar Power Generation at Gujranwala Division and Rakh Canal Faisalabad at the cost of Rs5 million is also the part of approved schemes. Market Survey for Actualization of Electric Vehicles and Infrastructure in Punjab will be conducted at the cost of Rs 10 million and Feasibility Study for the establishment of special children village at Sharaqpur District Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs 10 million will also be prepared.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021