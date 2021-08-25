IMF hails PM's role in evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's role in the safe and swift evacuation of Fund's personnel and their families from Afghanistan. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva wrote a letter to the prime minister that she wished to offer her deep and sincere gratitude on behalf of the Fund and its staff for Pakistan assistance in the safe and swift evacuation of Fund personnel and their families from Afghanistan.

The IMF letter released by the Prime Minister's Office stated that the IMF managing director stated that she especially appreciated the instrumental roles played by Pakistan's ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Defence, as well as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Baqir.

Pakistan's efforts at the highest levels, amid immensely difficult and complex circumstances, to help the Fund by securing a corridor to the airport and arranging the convoy that included our staff, were absolutely critical to this successful evacuation.

"Thank you very much, from the bottom of my heart. We are grateful for the partnership between Pakistan and the Fund and look forward to continuing our cooperation. We extend our very best wishes to you and your people," she added.

