ANL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
ASL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.22%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
GGL 47.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
NETSOL 157.19 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.6%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.52%)
TELE 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
UNITY 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
BR100 5,239 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,084 Increased By ▲ 105.71 (0.41%)
KSE100 47,960 Decreased By ▼ -151.87 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,250 Decreased By ▼ -87.56 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Australia shares to open unchanged, NZ rises

  • The benchmark gained 0.4% to end the trade at 7,489.9 points on Monday
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

Australian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday, following a rebound from a streak of losses on Monday, with materials sector stocks likely to dominate gains on higher commodities prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 49.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.4% to end the trade at 7,489.9 points on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13098.8 points in early trade.

